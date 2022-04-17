YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

YPF opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 1.82. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.