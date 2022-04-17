Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Announce $4.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) to announce $4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.26. Celanese reported earnings per share of $3.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.71 to $16.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $18.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $145.17. The company had a trading volume of 987,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.