Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $191.55 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.33.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,721,173 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,509 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,634 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,485,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

