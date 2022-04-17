Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to post sales of $251.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.24 million to $258.39 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $104.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 52,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

