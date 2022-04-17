Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

Shares of WING traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.92. 549,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 652,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 88.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $682,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

