Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $3.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $20.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $22.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $23.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.14.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $11.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.68. 268,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.23 and a 200-day moving average of $506.51. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $266,928,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,325,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,271,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

