Zacks: Analysts Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) will report sales of $103.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.69 million and the highest is $103.70 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $51.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $526.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $534.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $655.95 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $671.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

DESP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 715,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,526. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $795.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

