Zacks: Analysts Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Flex reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,015,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,787. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

