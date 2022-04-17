Zacks: Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

NSA traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $63.17. 628,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,226. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 660,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 166,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

