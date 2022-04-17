Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.04. Evolent Health also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $248.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 519,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 57.3% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,649,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $587,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

