Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will post $667.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.50 million to $696.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on SkyWest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. 488,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,054. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.