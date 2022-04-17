Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.26 Million

Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $15.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $196.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.93 million to $202.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $422.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.90 million to $483.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $64.30 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,542,445.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,380 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,814 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.