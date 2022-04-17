Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$0.63 EPS

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) to post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.38). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.76. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

