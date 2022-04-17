Zacks: Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) will report $134.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.75 million to $135.15 million. Upwork posted sales of $113.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $586.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.61 million to $595.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $761.22 million, with estimates ranging from $731.85 million to $805.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. 632,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,866. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

