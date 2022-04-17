Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.34) to GBX 710 ($9.25) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 780 ($10.16) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.22) to GBX 832 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $584.25.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.77%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

