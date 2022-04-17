Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.59. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 60.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 16,089 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,306.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

