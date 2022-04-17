Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.89

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $112,883.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,772.50 or 0.99907688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00265811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00180735 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.41 or 0.00365258 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00108560 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,154,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,125,068 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

