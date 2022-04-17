Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $42,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.93 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.19.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.