Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 135 at Berenberg Bank

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from CHF 230 to CHF 135 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZRSEF. UBS Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC raised Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $114.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $262.39. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $114.61 and a twelve month high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

