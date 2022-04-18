-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $148,474.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $320,244. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,299. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.34.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

