-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.02). The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,275. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.58. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

