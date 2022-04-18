$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $16.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

