-$0.17 EPS Expected for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,096. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.