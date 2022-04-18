$0.27 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:SITC remained flat at $$16.41 on Wednesday. 54,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,060. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

