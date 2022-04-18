$0.45 EPS Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Ingersoll Rand also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

