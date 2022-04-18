$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.79. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,900%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,354. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.98 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $400,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

