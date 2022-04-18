$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

RC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,302. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

