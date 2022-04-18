$1.70 EPS Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 453.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 121.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $1,776,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. 360,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $893.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

