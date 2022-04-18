$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) to announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.96 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.09. 498,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

