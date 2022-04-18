$1.93 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $3.87 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $17.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $47.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $62.56 million, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $62.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.