10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $131.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

TXG traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

