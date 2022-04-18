$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will post sales of $115.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.25 million and the highest is $116.70 million. Lovesac posted sales of $82.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $652.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,385. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $726.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

In other news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

