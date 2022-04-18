$131.13 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to post sales of $131.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.04 million to $138.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $112.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $592.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $602.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.69 million, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $740.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $10.07 on Wednesday, reaching $165.36. 12,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,489. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

