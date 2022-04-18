1,396 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.74.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.75. 2,962,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,708. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

