1,397 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,783,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $233.19 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

