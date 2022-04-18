$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report $15.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Apollo Endosurgery reported sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $73.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $73.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $85.18 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $5.70. 67,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,385. The company has a market capitalization of $225.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.36. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

