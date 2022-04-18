$16.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.92 billion to $16.19 billion. Accenture reported sales of $13.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $62.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.66 billion to $62.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.72 billion to $70.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.48. 23,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.77. Accenture has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

