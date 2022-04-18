$196.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) to report sales of $196.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.22 million and the lowest is $194.73 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,063. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.87.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.