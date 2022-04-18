$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.53. General Dynamics also reported earnings of $2.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,990,000 after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,175. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $182.43 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.23. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

