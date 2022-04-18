$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will post $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.89. 354,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,709. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

