$231.27 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will announce $231.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.40 million and the lowest is $223.73 million. Life Storage reported sales of $171.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $969.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.40 million to $987.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $145.16. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Life Storage by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

