23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Short Interest Update

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,650,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 18,840,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ME traded down 0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 3.30. 106,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.64. 23andMe has a 12 month low of 3.23 and a 12 month high of 13.68.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in 23andMe by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in 23andMe by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

