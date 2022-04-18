$247.83 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will report $247.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.03 million to $249.53 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 147,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

