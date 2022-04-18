2,584 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after buying an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after buying an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,214. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

