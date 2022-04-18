$259.59 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will report $259.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.34 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $225.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $987.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. 312,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $93.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.