$290.02 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will report sales of $290.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.78 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $180.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,297. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

