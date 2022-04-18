2,981 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Acquired by New Century Advisors LLC

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,691. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

