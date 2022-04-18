$357.97 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to report sales of $357.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.87 million and the lowest is $352.06 million. Conn’s posted sales of $363.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.97. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,058. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

