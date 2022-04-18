$376.28 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to report sales of $376.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.60 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $355.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.27.

ESS traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $343.51. 194,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,253. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $278.30 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.46 and its 200-day moving average is $338.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.