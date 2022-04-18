$39.47 Million in Sales Expected for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will report sales of $39.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the highest is $39.84 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $174.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXFY. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. 169,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

